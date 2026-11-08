November 08, 2026 7:55 PM हिंदी

Gita Gopinath warns of correction in AI boom

Gita Gopinath warns of correction in AI boom

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Former International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief economist Gita Gopinath has warned that the global artificial intelligence (AI) investment boom is approaching a potential valuation correction as companies may struggle amid fierce competition to recover the massive funds that are being poured into the technology.

"I personally think that there will be a correction. It's impossible to tell when that correction will happen," the Harvard Professor said while speaking on Raj Shamani's podcast.

Nearly $1 trillion is projected to be spent globally on AI infrastructure and development in 2026 alone as heavy investments flow into the technology in countries like the United States, South Korea and Taiwan.

Gopinath highlighted that the returns may not justify the scale of investment.

"It's hard to explain how each of these labs and companies who are investing close to a trillion dollars now globally in AI just in 2026 will be able to make the kind of profits that are needed to recover that investment," she said.

"In a hypercompetitive landscape, it remains difficult to see how all competing firms can generate sufficient profits to justify their current valuations. A significant market correction in AI valuations could heavily impact the US economy—which relies heavily on AI-driven wealth effects—potentially dropping US growth to zero or negative territory," she added.

She said that while markets like the United States, Taiwan, and South Korea have surged due to high tech demand, high interconnectivity means a downturn in one major AI player could quickly ripple worldwide.

She stressed that the circular flow of money could lead to a correction in one part of the AI ecosystem to spread across the wider market.

She cited the example of Nvidia, a listed company, putting money into AI labs, which use it to buy Nvidia chips.

"If Nvidia were to collapse or any one of the AI labs were to collapse, that would have implications for Nvidia," she said.

Addressing young professionals navigating the changing workforce, Gopinath also cautioned against "cognitive surrender", urging people to avoid relying blindly on tools like ChatGPT or Claude instead of building independent problem-solving skills.

--IANS

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