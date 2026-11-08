Beijing, Nov 8 (IANS) The 20th Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) concluded its fifth plenary session and produced a document titled "Resolution of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on Certain Major Issues Concerning Persevering with Full and Rigorous Party Self-Governance". The plenum's guidance can be summarised in the formula that "keep your head down, notebook open and Marxist conscience spotless", a report said.

The plenum confirmed the ouster of 33 senior figures, 17 civilians and 16 military officers from the CCP. The military list is led by Zhang Youxia, who until recently served as the senior Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission and was once considered the most trusted general in Chinese President Xi Jinping's circle, according to a report in Bitter Winter.

As several members had been expelled from CCP, 10 alternate members were promoted to to full membership, while five alternates who ranked above them in the official order were quietly bypassed. Zhang Shengmin, a Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission, was included in the Political Bureau, marking the first time that a plenum had been expanded since Huang Ju joined it in 1994.

The resolution adopted during the plenum has organised demands around nine areas and each adds something to the cadre's backpack.

CCP members must treat the cultivation of "party spirit" as a lifelong commitment, along with loyalty education and periodic "Party spirit appraisal", a phrase indicating that Communist's soul will be analysed much like a quarterly report.

Democratic centralism will be implemented more strictly with more restrictions on how the "number one" leader of each unit exercises power. Officials will be chosen, provided training and monitored under tighter standards and the eight-points rules on conduct introduced in 2012 will be applied with renewed zeal, according to a report in Bitter Winter.

Officials should not have the audacity or desire to engage in corruption. They must be scared to steal, too closely watched to steal and too idealogically pure to want to steal. The communique also includes "Xi Jinping Thought on Party Building" as a part of the Xi Jinping thought and as the guide for enforcing the resolution.

Under CCP's rule, the members need to be atheists and the communique's emphasis on strengthening ideals and convictions on nurturing party's spirit with party's traditions leaves less space for private religious life that some members have quietly preserved. The resolution has demanded extending party building into emerging sectors, the new economy and the private companies.

"For the ordinary cadre, the plenum's guidance can be summarised in a formula the communique does not use: keep your head down, your notebook open, and your Marxist conscience spotless. And at the next meeting, count the chairs," Hu Zimo said in a report in Bitter Winter.

--IANS

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