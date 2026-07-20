When Samantha Ruth Prabhu called Karan Johar the reason for unhappy marriages

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Southern beauty Samantha Ruth Prabhu called filmmaker Karan Johar the reason for unhappy marriages during her debut appearance on the popular chat show, 'Koffee with Karan,' in the 7th season of the show.

As Samantha shared the 'Koffee with Karan' couch with Akshay Kumar, she pointed out that Karan was, on some level, the reason for not-so-happy marriages across the country.

"You are, on some level, the reason for unhappy marriages", the 'Yashoda' actress said.

Samantha went on to explain that Karan has set unrealistic expectations regarding the concept of marriage with his movies.

"Because you have marketed this idea of marriage and wedding lehengas and wedding songs and, you know, from our youth, and you have, like, portrayed life to be 'K3G' when in fact, the reality is 'KGF'," the 'Kushi' actress went on to explain.

On the personal front, Samantha is all set to embrace motherhood as she will be welcoming her first child with her filmmaker husband, Raj Nidimoru soon.

Samantha recently confirmed her pregnancy with her filmmaker husband.

As she addressed the media during the success meet of her latest release 'Maa Inti Bangaaram', Samantha stated that she will be taking a maternity break.

“After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I’ll have to take maternity leave. After that, I’ll be back with another film for my fans,” Samantha shared.

For those who do not know, Samantha got married to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, one-half of the popular director duo Raj & DK, in December last year.

According to the reports, Samantha first met Raj as they were shooting the Amazon Prime Video series, "The Family Man 2", in which she played a powerful role.

This is Samantha's second marriage. She was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya. After dating for some time, the duo decided to tie the knot in October 2017. However, they announced their separation in October 2021.

--IANS

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