When Salma Hayek made her husband think she was having an affair

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Did you know that once Hollywood actress Salma Hayek made her businessman husband François-Henri Pinault think that she was having an affair just so that she could keep a puppy?

She already had around 30 animals at home at the time, including dogs, parrots, alpacas, horses, and cats. The 'Frida' actress had promised her husband that she wouldn't bring home another one.

However, as she was filming in Bulgaria, a little abandoned puppy crossed her path, and Salma did not have the heart to leave him behind.

However, she came up with a clever way to convince her husband. She decided that she would make him believe that she was having an affair, and when he had assumed the worst, she would finally tell him the truth.

During her appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Salma Hayek shared the hilarious incident in her own words, saying, "My husband has threatened me 'no more, no more dogs', so I had promised, I said, 'I'm gonna make him believe that I'm having an affair' and at the end I explained it's not an affair."

She called him up and said, "We need to talk", something she never does, leaving her husband extremely scared.

As Salma Hayek's husband called her, she told him, "Listen, this breaks my heart to tell you this news because I know I'm gonna disappoint you, and it's been really hard for me to come on with the courage to say this to you, but I cannot take it any longer. I have to tell you, and you just have to understand that I've been here working so much. I'm so tired I'm so overwhelmed, and I'm so lonely in this moment of madness."

Scared after hearing all this, her husband went, "Oh, please don't tell me you picked up another dog."

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault began dating in 2006 and got married on February 14, 2009, in Paris. This was followed by a huge wedding celebration in Venice.

The couple has one daughter together, Valentina Paloma Pinault, who was born in 2007.

--IANS

pm/