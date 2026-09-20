September 20, 2026 12:24 PM हिंदी

Rajkumar Santoshi reveals if he is working on the second part of 'Andaz Apna Apna'?

Rajkumar Santoshi reveals if he is working on the second part of 'Andaz Apna Apna'?

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Aamir Khan and Salman Khan starrer cult classic 'Andaz Apna Apna' is still fresh in the memories of movie buffs even after more than 3 decades since its release, with its dialogues and songs inked in their memory.

The cinephiles have been wondering for a long time if the makers are working on a sequel.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, the director of the action comedy, Rajkumar Santoshi, revealed that while he does not believe in making sequels, he is in fact working on another project on the same lines.

Rajkumar Santoshi told IANS that while his forthcoming project titled 'Adaa Apni Apni' will have the same style of comedy and music, its storyline and the journey of the characters are going to be absolutely different.

The director said, "I do not make sequels. 'Andaz Apna Apna' has already been made. I am making another film in the same genre, of the same type - comedy, adventure. It is named 'Adaa Apni Apni'. It will have more or less the same type of music, the same type of comedy, but the story is different; the journey is different."

"This movie will be a great gift for all the fans of 'Andaz Apna Apna'," he went on to add.

When asked about the cast of 'Adaa Apni Apni', the director shared that it was too early to talk about that.

Speaking about 'Andaz Apna Apna', released in 1994, the laughter ride has been backed by Vinay Kumar Sinha. The project features Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal (in a dual role), Shakti Kapoor, and Tiku Talsania in key roles, along with others.

While the project failed to perform at the box office when it released on 4 November 1994, it has emerged as a cult film over the years.

The various elements from the plot of 'Adaa Apni Apni' were later used in movies of other languages such as 'Ullathai Allitha (1996)', 'Veedevadandi Babu (1997)' and 'Galate Aliyandru (2000)'.

--IANS

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