Asian Games: Athapaththu's unbeaten 83 helps SL women beat Pakistan to storm into final

Nisshin, Sep 20 (IANS) Chamari Athapaththu produced a captain’s knock as Sri Lanka Women chased down Pakistan’s 177/4 with eight wickets in hand to reach the Asian Games final on Sunday.

Set 178 for victory at Korogi Sports Park, Sri Lanka needed just 17.5 overs to complete a commanding chase, with Athapaththu remaining unbeaten on 83 from 50 deliveries. Her innings featured seven fours and six sixes as she dismantled Pakistan’s bowling attack and ensured Sri Lanka never lost control of the pursuit.

The chase began at a brisk pace, with Imesha Dulani striking 26 from 21 balls before Pakistan captain Fatima Sana provided her side with an important breakthrough. That, however, proved to be little more than a brief interruption.

Athapaththu took over after Dulani’s dismissal and built the innings around a crucial partnership with Hasini Perera. The pair added 95 for the second wicket, steadily turning Sri Lanka’s advantage into a near certainty. Athapaththu contributed heavily to the stand, accelerating as Pakistan struggled to contain her strokeplay.

Perera eventually fell with Sri Lanka within touching distance, but there was no late drama. Harshitha Samarawickrama, unbeaten on 17, joined Athapaththu and helped complete the job as Sri Lanka reached 178/2 with 13 deliveries unused.

Earlier, Pakistan had recovered impressively from a disastrous beginning. Gull Feroza was dismissed on the first ball, immediately putting Pakistan under pressure after Sri Lanka opted to bowl following a delayed start due to a wet outfield.

Ayesha Zafar and Shawaal Zulfiqar then transformed the innings. Zafar attacked from the outset, smashing 71 off 40 balls with nine fours and two sixes, while Zulfiqar contributed 54 from 50. Their substantial partnership carried Pakistan beyond 100 and gave the team a competitive platform before they finished on 177/4.

Sri Lanka’s emphatic chase, however, meant Pakistan’s strong recovery was ultimately overshadowed.

Sri Lanka will now contest the gold-medal match, while Pakistan will play the bronze-medal playoff against the loser of the second semifinal between India and Bangladesh, which currently underway, on Tuesday.

Brief Scores:

Pakistan 177/4 in 20 overs (Ayesha Zafar 71, Shawaal Zulfiqar 54; Kawya Kavindi 1-13, Chamari Athapaththu 1-30) lost to Sri Lanka 178/2 in 17.5 overs (Chamari Athapaththu 83*, Hasini Perera 42; Fatima Sana 1-24, Nashra Sandhu 1-38) by eight wickets

--IANS

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