September 20, 2026 12:25 PM हिंदी

Rasika Dugal on why the audience connected with Beena Tripathi’s character so strongly

Rasika Dugal on why the audience connected with Beena Tripathi’s character so strongly

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Actress Rasika Dugal shared her views on why the audience connected with her character, Beena Tripathi, from 'Mirzapur' so strongly.

Speaking to IANS exclusively, Rasika said that she feels it has been extremely well written. She added that Beena Tripathi is a complex character with a lot of layers.

She added that she loves how Beena ends up reclaiming her agency after every setback.

The 'Manto' actress was asked, "Do you think Beena Tripathi’s character was so special that audiences connected with her so strongly?"

Rasika told IANS, "I think this character has been written very well and with a lot of complexity and layers. Here is a woman who is strategic and vulnerable, who is desirous and desirable. Very often, we do not write women characters like this."

"I think Beena is written with a lot of complexity, and what I really like about her is the way she reclaims her agency every time in the story."

She was further asked, "Beena has survived in an extremely patriarchal and violent household. But in order to survive, she has also used manipulation and power politics. For you, is Beena a feminist character, an anti-hero, or simply a survivor?"

Rasika said that for her, Beena is a survivor. She added that she is also someone with her own ambitions, and hence should not be ignored.

"She does those things for survival. You are right that she is very intelligent and clever. She knows what her weaknesses are and how to use them to her advantage. So, I feel that she is definitely a survivor, and she has her own ambitions," she concluded.

The cinematic adaptation of the popular series, 'Mirzapur: The Movie', was out in the cinema halls on 4th September this year and received a positive response from the audience.

--IANS

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