September 20, 2026 12:23 PM हिंदी

Asian Games: Unchanged India women opt to bat first against Bangladesh in SF

Asian Games: Unchanged India women opt to bat first against Bangladesh in SF

Nishinn, Sep 20 (IANS) India won the toss and opted to bat first against Bangladesh in the Asian Games women's cricket semifinal here at Korogi Sports Park on Sunday.

India’s XI remained unchanged from their quarterfinal match, while Bangladesh are playing their first match of the tournament.

Harmanpreet Kaur's Women in Blue brushed aside hosts Japan in a lopsided affair in the quarterfinal to march into the semifinals for the second straight time in as many tournament appearances.

The defending champions are the favourites to claim the title they won after beating Sri Lanka in the 2023 Asiad final, in what is a similar look to the semifinals of the previous edition.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh are coming into the semifinal without any game time in Nisshin. Their quarterfinal against China was washed out, and they progressed because they were the higher-ranked team of the two.

The Bangladeshi side has defeated the Women in Blue only thrice in the 25 meetings.

The Women in Blue are fresh from winning an eighth Asia Cup title a few days ago, while Bangladesh lost to the Indian juggernaut in the Asia Cup semifinal in Dubai.

Playing XIs

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Richa Ghosh (WK), Gunalan Kamalini, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud

Bangladesh: Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana Joty (C & WK), Shorna Akter, Sharmin Akter, Sanjida Akter Supta, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun

--IANS

bc/vi

LATEST NEWS

'Feel very good, want to fight for gold': Suchika Tariyal reacts to assuring MMA Asiad medal

'Win with takedown, ground and pound or submission': Suchika reveals game plan after assuring MMA medal

Ameesha Patel on actors carrying extra entourage: Hope they do the same in their regular life

Ameesha Patel on actors carrying extra entourage: Hope they do the same in their regular life

China’s AI push raises fears of job losses, hits young workers the hardest

China’s AI push raises fears of job losses, hits young workers the hardest

Asian Games: Elavenil wins silver after thrilling 10m air rifle final at Asian Games

Asian Games: Elavenil wins silver after thrilling 10m air rifle final at Asian Games

When Jaya Bachchan talked about roles for older women in Bollywood

When Jaya Bachchan talked about roles for older women in Bollywood

We don't say we won silver but lost gold: High-performance manager Ronak Pandit on level of India shooting

We don't say we won silver but lost gold: High-performance manager Ronak Pandit on level of India shooting

Salman Khan urges actors to take a stand against inappropriate shots by paparazzi: Ek chamat maaro

Salman Khan urges actors to take a stand against inappropriate shots by paparazzi: Ek chamat maaro

Smriti Mandhana becomes leading T20I run-scorer across men's and women's cricket

Smriti Mandhana becomes leading T20I run-scorer across men's and women's cricket

Iran says participation in UNGA session its 'legal right'

Iran says participation in UNGA session its 'legal right'

Rasika Dugal on why the audience connected with Beena Tripathi’s character so strongly

Rasika Dugal on why the audience connected with Beena Tripathi’s character so strongly