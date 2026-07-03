When Saif Ali Khan sent a letter to ex Amrita Singh before his wedding to Kareena Kapoor

Mumbai, July 03 (IANS) Did you know actor Saif Ali Khan had sent a sincere letter to his ex-wife Amrita Singh, before his wedding to Kareena Kapoor?

As Saif appeared on 'Koffee With Karan' with his daughter Sara Ali Khan, he narrated the incident, saying, “When I was getting married to Kareena (Kapoor), Sara was very excited. I wrote a note to Amrita (Amrita Singh) in which I had said, "You know, this is a new chapter starting, and you know we've had our history and everything". I sent it to Kareena, and I said, "Have a look at this, if it's okay, I'm thinking of sending it across".

Saif revealed that later Sara called him saying, "You know, I was coming anyway, but now I'm coming with a happy heart even more."

Sara pitched in, saying that her mother, Amrita Singh, dressed her for dad Saif Ali Khan’s wedding to Kareena.

For those who do not know, Saif married Amrita in October 1991, and after 13 years of being together, the couple got divorced in 2004. They have two children together, daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Saif decided to enter matrimony for the second time with actress Kareena Kapoor on October 16, 2012. They are blessed with two boys- Taimur and Jeh.

Saif and Kareena have worked together in multiple movies, including 'L.O.C. Kargil' (2003), 'Omkara' (2006), 'Kurbaan' (2009), 'Tashan' (2008), and 'Agent Vinod' (2012).

Talking about his lineup, Saif was last seen in the crime drama 'Kartavya', which premiered on streaming giant Netflix on 15 May this year.

Written and directed by Pulkit, and produced by Gauri Khan under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment, 'Kartavya' also featured Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, and Zakir Hussain in prominent roles, along with others.

--IANS

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