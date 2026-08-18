Kim Kardashian shares photos with Lewis Hamilton from ‘somewhere over the rainbow’

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Reality TV star Kim Kardashian shared a peek into her holiday with beau Lewis Hamilton and her family from a picturesque tropical locale.

Kim shared a handful of images on her Instagram, where Kim and Hamilton were seen walking on the beach as they held each other. Another picture had the couple posing for a mirror selfie. They also posed for a selfie with Kim’s sister Khloé Kardashian.

Other pictures and clips had children True, Tatum, Chicago, Saint and Psalm trying their hands in surfing alongside Kim.

“Somewhere over the rainbow,” Kim wrote as the caption.

Kim and Hamilton, who were longtime friends, were first linked on New Year’s Eve at Kate Hudson’s star-studded celebration in Aspen.

It was in January, when it was reported that Kim jetted to the UK for a romantic weekend with Hamilton. In February, cameras caught them sitting side by side at the Super Bowl in California.

The two were seen in Japan next, where the reality star was on a family vacation with her four children, sister Khloé, and niece True Thompson.

Kim first gained media attention in 2007 following the unauthorized release of a sex tape with American singer Ray J. Afterwards, she and her family began to appear on the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Its success led to the formation of several spin-offs before its revival as The Kardashians, as part of her and her family's multi-year deal with the streaming service.

Kardashian founded her beauty and fragrance company in 2017. She then founded the shaping underwear and foundation garment company in 2019.

Her acting credits include the films Disaster Movie, Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, two PAW Patrol films, the twelfth season of the anthology horror series American Horror Story, and the legal drama series All's Fair.

She is the eighth-most-followed individual on Instagram and the thirteenth-most-followed individual on Twitter.

--IANS

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