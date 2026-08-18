Shiboprosad Mukherjee: Jisshu Sengupta, I share an antagonising rivalry in ‘Bohurupi–The Golden Daku’

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker Shiboprosad Mukherjee, who recently unveiled the teaser of his upcoming Bengali movie 'Bohurupi – The Golden Daku,' has spoken about his face-off with co-star Jisshu Sengupta in the film.

The teaser offers glimpses of a gripping battle between two powerful forces, with Bikram Pramanik, played by Shiboprosad Mukherjee, returning with a vengeance. The film will have an intriguing face-off between Bikram and Jisshu Sengupta’s character.

Speaking about the film, Shiboprosad told IANS: "We are grateful for the overwhelming response to the teaser! Crossing one million views is incredibly exciting, but the audiences are in for an adrenaline rush with the world we have created in Bohurupi: The Golden Daku.

Talking about his face-off with Jisshu Sengupta, he added: “Jisshu and I share an antagonising rivalry as two men on opposite sides of the law. He is the relentless, badass cop, while I play a notorious robber who operates by his own rules.”

“Their conflict is intense, unpredictable and deeply personal. Bringing these two characters together has been an absolutely electrifying experience. We believe that the audiences are going to have a great time watching this edge-of-the-seat thriller unfold on the big screen this Puja.”

A special highlight this time is the participation of Gambhira folk artists from Malda. Their traditional songs, masks and performances bring a distinctive cultural richness to the sequel, further strengthening the film’s connection with Bengal’s folk traditions.

With Shiboprosad Mukherjee, Jisshu Sengupta, Koushani Mukherjee and Sohini Sarkar leading the cast, Bohurupi – The Golden Daku is directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee and produced by Windows Production.

The film is slated for a Durga Puja 2026 release.

Shiboprosad made his directorial debut with Icche in 2011, co-directed with Nandita Roy. Since then, the duo have co-written and co-directed films including Muktodhara, Alik Sukh, Ramdhanu, Belaseshe, Praktan, Posto, Haami, Konttho, Belashuru, Raktabeej and Bohurupi.

--IANS

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