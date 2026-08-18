Coco Jones gets nervous ‘playing new songs’ for husband Donovan Mitchell

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Coco Jones shared a video of herself serenading to her newlywed husband Donovan Mitchell, and said that she gets nervous “playing new songs” for him.

Coco shared a video of herself and Mitchell relaxing by the poolside. In the clip, the singer is seen singing along to a song playing in the background, before the video ends with the couple sharing a sweet kiss.

“I still get nervous playing new songs for him,” Coco, who first appeared on the competition series Radio Disney's Next Big Thing, wrote as the caption.

On August 15, Coco shared a glimpse of her wedding with Donovan Mitchell. She took to her Instagram and dropped a series of pictures and videos from her wedding ceremony. In the pictures, the couple can be seen celebrating their union with a kiss as they are surrounded by their loved ones.

The Grammy-winning singer-actress also penned a long note in the caption: “You are more than I ever knew to ask God for, and I get the gift of loving you for a lifetime”.

The pair met in 2023 at a creative networking event and began dating soon after. Their relationship remained mostly under the radar until the singer confirmed it publicly in 2025.

The couple reportedly hired designers from the black community to craft the outfits for their wedding.

Coco was also seen in So Random! and the sitcom Good Luck Charlie. Her debut studio album, Why Not More?, moderately entered the Billboard 200 and was met with critical acclaim, earning Jones her second Best R&B Album nomination at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards.

In 2024, Coco performed the National Anthem at night one of WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She also partnered with Disney for a reimagined release of Princess Tiana’s "Almost There".

In 2024, Jones released a promotional single, "Sweep It Up", with an accompanying visualizer and lyric video. On November 22, 2024, Jones released her sixth extended play, Coco by the Fireplace. In 2025, she released her debut studio album, Why Not More?

--IANS

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