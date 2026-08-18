August 18, 2026 12:07 PM हिंदी

Pooja Hegde on being guest of honour at India Day Parade in NY: Immense pride

Pooja Hegde on being guest of honour at India Day Parade in NY: Immense pride

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Actress Pooja Hegde showcased pride after being invited as the Guest of Honour at the India Day Parade in New York, saying the experience of seeing the Indian community come together to celebrate the country was “truly an honour”.

The actress shared a slew of images on Instagram, where she is seen holding the Indian flag and waving it as she stood atop a car during the parade. She was also felicitated with a sash that read “Chief Guest.”

“It was truly an honour and a matter of immense pride to be the Guest of Honour at the India Day Parade in New York. There was something incredibly surreal about seeing the streets of New York come alive with so many Indians, proudly celebrating our country and everything that connects us to home,” she wrote as the caption.

The actress added: “Thank you to @federationofindianassociations for the honour and a beautifully organised event along with the officials of New York. To be there, doing this with you all is a privilege I don’t take lightly. Gratitude for this moment that I’ll carry with me for a long time. Jai Hind.”

It was the 44th annual India Day Parade in New York City, which took place along Madison Avenue in Manhattan. Organized by the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA), it is celebrated as the largest India Day Parade outside of India.

Pooja was joined by actor Adivi Sesh, who also served as a chief guest and grand marshal. The lead actors of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah made their first-ever New York City appearance at the event.

Pooja’s latest release is Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, a romantic comedy film directed by David Dhawan. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Sheirgill and Mouni Roy. The film is intended to be David Dhawan's final directorial film.

--IANS

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