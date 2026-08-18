Weatherald axed as Australia recall Renshaw for second Bangladesh Test

Darwin, Aug 18 (IANS) Opener Jake Weatherald has been dropped with left-hander Matthew Renshaw named as his replacement, as Australia made one change to their squad for the second Test against Bangladesh in Mackay, starting on Saturday.

The change came after Australia incurred a shocking nine-wicket loss to Bangladesh in the first Test of their two-match series in Darwin. Australia needs to win in Mackay to square the series and avoid losing its first series in four years.

Weatherald made 23 and 0 in the opening Test. It took his career average from 12 innings to 20.36. Selectors handed him a national contract in April after several strong opening stands with Head during the 4-1 Ashes series win but have now discarded him one Test later.

Renshaw is in the box seat to take on the new ball with Travis Head at Great Barrier Reef Arena. Josh Inglis is the other left-field option to open alongside Head with the 31-year-old remaining in the 13-man squad that went to Darwin.

If selected, it would be Renshaw's first appearance at Test level for more than three years, with the 30-year-old's last Test cap coming in Delhi against India back in 2023 when he came in as a concussion substitute for regular opener David Warner. He has since featured for Australia in both ODI and T20I cricket but wins a recall to the Test arena following a disappointing performance from the Aussies' top-order in the first Test against Bangladesh.

Renshaw had been training with an expanded squad of 19 players in Brisbane in the weeks prior to the Darwin debacle after impressive white-ball form.

Marnus Labuschagne, meanwhile, remains in the squad but is also under pressure to hold his place at No.3 having scored 1 and 31 in the first Test against Bangladesh, leaving the possibility Australia could make two changes to their top three. Back-up keeper-batter Josh Inglis and reserve bowler Scott Boland retain their place in Australia's squad for the second Test that commences on Saturday and could come into contention for a recall.

Head coach Andrew McDonald, however, had said after the nine-wicket loss in the series opener that struggling Labuschagne needed big runs to secure his future.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

--IANS

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