When Rishi Kapoor threw a writer out of his car

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Actor Ranbir Kapoor once shared a hilarious incident of his late father and Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor during his appearance on "The Kapil Sharma Show" with his mother Neetu Kapoor.

Ranbir revealed that once a writer wanted to narrate his script to Rishi Kapoor, who was heading back home after work from Film city. So Rishi ji asked him to come in his car and narrate the story to him on the way.

The writer started to narrate the script, saying, "So, the film opens with a visibly malnourished man running through the streets in the scorching heat. Shatrughan Sinha's chariot is moving in the front, and your character is introduced as a skinny man running in the sun."

After hearing just this much, Rishi Kapoor asked the writer to step out of the car, saying, "From which angle do I look starved to you?"

Listening to Ranbir's anecdote about Rishi Kapoor, Kapil Sharma and the guests present on the show burst into laughter.

Rishi Kapoor, who made his Bollywood debut opposite Dimple Kapadia in Bobby, went on to enjoy a successful career spanning over four decades.After making his debut as a lead in 'Bobby' opposite Dimple Kapadia, Rishi Kapoor went on to be a part of several movies such as "Rafoo Chakkar", "Besharam", "Kabhi Kabhie", "Zinda Dil", "Amar Akbar and Anthony", "Anjane Mein", "Dhan Daulat", "Khel Khel Mein", and "Do Dooni Chaar", to name just a few.

Shifting focus to his personal life, Rishi Kapoor tied the knot with one of his co-stars, Neetu Kapoor, in 1980. The couple welcomed a girl, Riddhima, in 1980, followed by a boy, Ranbir, in 1982.

He left for the heavenly abode on 30th April 2020 after a long battle with leukemia. The last film of the veteran actor, "Sharmaji Namkeen", was left incomplete. Later, Paresh Rawal stepped in to finish the remaining portions.

IANS

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