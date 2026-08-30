When Rishi Kapoor shared how he ended up scaring the Parisians while shooting for a song

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor once shared how he ended up scaring the Parisians while shooting for his 1976 release 'Barood'.

Making an appearance on the popular "The Kapil Sharma Show', Rishi Kapoor revealed that whenever there used to be a romantic song, despite being tuneless, he would sing it in full volume, leaving everyone around him also tuneless.

He recalled a hilarious incident from the shoot of "Barood" when they were shooting a song in Paris, and made all the Parisians wonder why he was walking behind a girl, that too singing so loudly.

Rishi Kapoor shared on the show, "I remember one day I was shooting a song for 'Barood' in Paris. I was following Shoma Anand in the sequence, and there was a sound recordist 25 steps behind me. I was feeling so embarrassed. As the sound and camera started, I used to do the action, and all the Parisians used to look at me, thinking, "What is wrong with this man? The song is playing from behind, and he is singing."

Talking about 'Barood', the film has been made under the direction of Pramod Chakravorty.

While the screenplay of the drama has been provided by Sachin Bhowmick with dialogues by Ahsan Rizvi, the project stars Ashok Kumar, Shoma Anand, Ajit, and Reena Roy in key roles, along with Dharmendra and Hema Malini making guest appearances.

During his glorious tenure as an actor, Rishi Kapoor has been a part of several movies such as "Rafoo Chakkar", "Besharam", "Kabhi Kabhie", "Zinda Dil", "Amar Akbar and Anthony", "Anjane Mein", "Dhan Daulat", "Khel Khel Mein", and "Do Dooni Chaar", to name just a few.

Unfortunately, Rishi Kapoor passed away at 76 on 30th April 2020 after a long battle with leukemia.

For the unversed, Rishi Kapoor's last film, "Sharmaji Namkeen", was left incomplete. Later, actor Paresh Rawal stepped in to finish the remaining portions.

--IANS

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