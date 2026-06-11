When Ranbir Kapoor revealed the reason behind shelving of his Kishore Kumar biopic

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor, once revealed what led to the shelving of his Kishore Kumar biopic.

A clip from Ranbir’s podcast with the comedy collective AIB has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows the actor saying that the film couldn’t see the light of day because of legal complications.

When asked if the Kishore Kumar biopic was happening, he said, “It was happening but there is one character's family or one person's family didn't allow us to use that person. And that was the main conflict of Kishore Kumar's life. So, I hope it happens”.

“Doing a biopic is very tricky because even when you are doing the Sanjay Dutt biopic, there were so many people's families who called, and said, ‘Don't write about us’. About his certain ex-girlfriend or certain wife. You can't use all that unless you have permission. So, it's tricky to make biopics”, he added.

Earlier, Ranbir had purchased a land parcel in Ayodhya. The actor has bought the property valued at INR 3.31 crore, for a total area of 2,134 sq. ft. Ranbir Kapoor’s purchase follows recent high-value investments in Ayodhya by prominent individuals signalling growing confidence in Ayodhya’s emerging real estate and tourism ecosystem.

The land purchase is part of a 75-acre landmark plotted development in Ayodhya on the banks of the river Sarayu.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir has ‘Love & War’ co-starring his wife Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, and ‘Ramayana’ in the pipeline. The film marks Ranbir’s 2nd outing with Alia after ‘Brahmastra’, and with Vicky after ‘Sanju’.

--IANS

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