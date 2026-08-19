Two Delhi women held for cheating 67-year-old of Rs 1.30 lakh through dating app

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Two women have been arrested for cheating a 67-year-old man of Rs 1.30 lakh after creating a fictitious dating app profile, meeting him in Delhi and allegedly stealing his mobile phone, police said on Wednesday.

According to the South-West District Police, one of the accused allegedly created and operated a dating app profile using a fictitious identity and established contact with the complainant. She later involved her associate, who allegedly met the victim by impersonating the woman whose profile he had interacted with online.

The case came to light after an e-FIR was registered at PS Cyber, South-West District, on July 25 following a complaint by the 67-year-old senior citizen. The complainant told police that he had come in contact with a woman through a dating app and later communicated with her through Telegram.

He subsequently met the woman and her associate in Defence Colony. On July 24, the complainant allegedly met both women at a restaurant in the area and had dinner with them. While leaving the restaurant, his mobile phone was allegedly stolen.

Soon after the theft, Rs 1.30 lakh was transferred through UPI from the complainant's two bank accounts without his consent, police said.

Following registration of the case, a dedicated team comprising SI Neeraj and HC Sandeep was constituted under the leadership of Inspector Pravesh Kaushik, SHO, PS Cyber, South-West District, and the overall supervision of Sandeep Ghai, ACP/Ops, South-West District.

Investigators examined the banking trail, beneficiary accounts, CCTV footage and conducted technical surveillance. Account-opening forms, KYC documents, bank statements, and transaction details were obtained and analysed.

Police found that the amount cheated was initially transferred to an account in the name of one accused and subsequently to another bank account belonging to her associate. Of the total amount, Rs 90,000 was allegedly withdrawn through an ATM.

CCTV footage showed two women withdrawing the money, providing a crucial lead. Further technical analysis and examination of banking transactions helped police identify and trace the suspects.

The accused were identified as 26-year-old Jyotsna and 21-year-old Manshi, both residents of Delhi. Police said Jyotsna allegedly created and operated the fictitious dating app profile and established contact with the complainant before involving Manshi.

Manshi allegedly met the complainant by impersonating the dating app profile holder, making him believe she was the same woman with whom he had interacted online.

Police said the two accused had met the complainant on July 20 and again on July 24. During the second meeting, after dinner at a Defence Colony restaurant, his mobile phone was allegedly stolen.

The investigation further revealed that the stolen phone was subsequently destroyed by the accused, allegedly to eliminate evidence.

Police said the two women were arrested on the basis of the banking trail, CCTV footage, technical surveillance and other investigative leads. Two mobile phones have been recovered.

The case has been registered as e-FIR No. 381/26 under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at PS Cyber, South-West District. Further investigation is underway.

--IANS

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