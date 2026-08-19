NTR Jr mourns beloved pet Bagheera: Your absence leaves a silence

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Telugu star NTR Jr. has mourned the loss of his beloved pet Bagheera, remembering the four years they spent together and said that his absence leaves a silence that feels far too large.

NTR Jr. shared a string of pictures of Bagheera, a Bernese Mountain Dog on Instagram. In the images, the actor is seen cuddling him. The last photograph has a tree planted in the actor’s furry friend’s memory.

For the caption, he wrote: “Bagheera, You came into my world as a companion and quietly became family — filling days with love, loyalty, mischief and a kind of comfort only you could give. Your absence leaves a silence that feels far too large, but so does the love you leave behind.”

“Thank you for choosing me, for walking beside me, and for making these four years infinitely more beautiful. Run free, my little one. You were deeply loved, and you always will be.”

In other news, the actor was discharged from the hospital on August 13 after undergoing arthroscopic surgery following a shoulder injury sustained during a recent film shoot.

According to a health bulletin from KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, the actor was discharged after a successful procedure led by R. A. Purnachandra Tejswi and Nithin Bejjanki.

Bhaskar Rao, Chairman and Managing Director of KIMS Hospitals, wished Jr NTR a speedy recovery. The bulletin said he is doing well and will now begin a structured rehabilitation programme under medical supervision for a full recovery.

The procedure was successfully performed on Wednesday by a team of orthopaedic surgeons. The hospital had earlier stated Jr NTR had suffered an unfortunate injury to his shoulder and, after close consultation and follow‑up care with specialists, it was determined that arthroscopic surgery would facilitate a quicker and more complete recovery. Doctors anticipate a full recovery within two to three months.

The actor sustained the injury on July 27 while shooting for Dragon. His team had announced that he was advised to take complete rest for six to eight weeks.

--IANS

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