When Priyanka Chopra shared her painful first-class experience

Mumbai, July 03 (IANS) Once global sensation Priyanka Chopra shared her painful experience in first class while speaking to filmmaker Karan Johar during his popular chat show, 'Koffee With Karan'.

PeeCee revealed to Karan how once an air host stopped her from using a first-class loo as he believed that she did not seem like someone who could fly first class.

KJo asked the 'Desi Girl', "I don't mean it as cliché as racism, but do you feel like any kind of treatment difference in where you come from and who you are on set in America? Because God knows that racism, I mean, is a global phenomenon."

In response, she shared her experience. The 'Barfi' actress said, "I was flying back from Europe to New York, and it was one of the small planes, you know. I went to the front, the first class loo, and the air host, he goes, "Oh, the loo is at the back". I said, "What about that?" He said, "Oh, that's just for first class."

As Priyanka looked at him with a stern gaze, he realized that she was flying first class.

After that, he apologized, saying, "Oh, I'm sorry."

To this PeeCee replied, "I'm sitting right there."

Realizing his mistake, the air host got all awkward.

Coming to Priyanka's professional lineup, she will be seen as one of the leads in SS Rajamouli's much-anticipated 'Varanasi'.

The movie will mark her first professional association with South superstar Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Produced by Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business, the project talks about the adventures of Rudhra (Played by Mahesh Babu) as the city of Varanasi faces the impending arrival of an asteroid.

In addition to this, Priyanka has also been roped in for the latest instalment in the popular franchise "Krrish 4".

She will be seen reprising her role as Priya in the project that will mark the directorial debut of Hrithik Roshan.

--IANS

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