August 29, 2026 5:18 PM हिंदी

When Preity Zinta pretended to be an adult to sneak into an army party

When Preity Zinta pretended to be an adult to sneak into an army party

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Bollywood actress Preity Zinta had revealed during her appearance on the 'Rendezvous with Simi Garewal' that she was an extremely mischievous child, constantly creating a lot of trouble for her mother.

Recalling a particular incident, the 'Veer-Zaraa' actress had told host Simi Garewal what she ended up doing when she was not allowed to attend an army party.

Preity was heard saying, "Well, in the army, as you know, children below 18 are not allowed for army parties, and it intrigued me to know what was happening behind those doors. So, I asked my mom once that even I want to come for this party. and they said no, 'children below 18 are not allowed', and I must have been 12."

So, Preity went to her mom's cupboard and took out her bra. She even stuffed it up with oranges. The little Preity went to the club where the party was taking place and stood outside, pretending to be above 18.

The guy simply looked at her and called Preity's father, who was a major in the army at the time.

Preity had further recalled during the show that her mother was furious at her after learning what she had actually tried to pull off.

"She got really upset with me," she had shared.

Work-wise, Preity returned to the big screen with the period drama 'Batwara 1947', where she shared screen space with Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare, and Kanikka Kapur.

'Batwara 1947' is believed to be a cinematic adaptation of Asghar Wajahat's drama 'Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai (Experiencing Lahore is so fundamental to a fulfilling life that not seeing it is akin to not truly living or being born).'

'Batwara 1947' got a theatrical release on August 14.

--IANS

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