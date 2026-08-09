August 09, 2026 7:12 PM हिंदी

'Every athlete dreams…': CWG medallists excited to meet PM Modi

'Every athlete dreams…': CWG medallist excited to meet PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) India's Commonwealth Games medallists, who are set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, expressed excitement about having a face-to-face conversation with the Prime Minister, calling it "every athlete's dream to have such an experience".

India concluded its campaign with 39 medals (13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze) despite competing in a significantly reduced programme that excluded medal-rich sports such as wrestling, badminton, table tennis, hockey and shooting, finishing fourth in the medal tally.

Seema Kaliraman, who won a bronze medal in the women's discus throw in Glasgow, told IANS ahead of meeting the Prime Minister, "Every athlete dreams of having such an experience. Our Prime Minister supports athletes in every possible way and encourages us in all aspects. He also keeps checking on us from time to time and asks how things are going. As soon as we won the medal, he congratulated us as well."

India created history in para-athletics at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as Soman Rana clinched the country's first-ever gold medal in the Men's Shot Put F57 event, while compatriot Shubham Juyal completed a memorable one-two by claiming silver on Saturday.

"I am from the Army, and I am very happy to have got the opportunity to meet the Prime Minister today. After winning at the Commonwealth Games, meeting him and receiving his blessings has given me a lot of motivation and encouragement, and I feel very proud," Rana said.

Shubham, meanwhile, added, "Our schedule was also quite busy after the Commonwealth Games, and now I have got the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I think this is a very good opportunity because very few people get the chance to meet the Prime Minister of their country. After such an achievement, the meeting becomes even more special. The Prime Minister is also very interested in sports and has always shown his support and encouragement towards athletes."

Boxing emerged as India’s most successful discipline with 10 medals, including a record seven golds — the highest by any nation in boxing at a single Commonwealth Games. '

Weightlifting contributed eight medals, including India’s first gold of the Games through Mirabai Chanu in the women’s 48kg event.

Athletics delivered 10 medals, comprising five silver and five bronze. Gulveer Singh became the first Indian track and field athlete to win two individual medals at a single Commonwealth Games, claiming silver in the men’s 10,000m and bronze in the 5,000m.

--IANS

bc/

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