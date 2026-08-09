Harshvardhan Rane meets Mumtaz: The beauty only God can explain

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane met veteran Bollywood beauty Mumtaz, glimpses of which were also uploaded by him on his official Instagram handle.

The 'Sanam Teri Kasam' actor shared a string of photos from his time with Mumtaz on social media. In the primary picture from the post, Harshvardhan was seen smiling at the camera as he posed with the veteran star.

We could also see Harshvarshan getting clicked with Mumtaz's family in another still.

The last photo in the post was a solo capture of Mumtaz, who looked as stunning as ever.

"Met the beauty only God can explain (red heart emoji) @mumtaztheactress (sic)," he captioned the post.

While it is not specified what the purpose of the visit was, it looks like Harshvardhan met Mumtaz at her residence in the presence of her family.

Harshvardhan always remains on top of his social media game and treats his Insta Fam with various glimpses from both his personal and professional life.

In July, Harshvardhan gave a glimpse into his childhood days on World Chocolate Day.

He took to his official Instagram account and posted a throwback picture from his childhood days. In the photo, he was seen receiving a bar of chocolate from his grandmother with an older family member standing beside them.

Dropping the old picture on social media, Harshvardhan penned the caption, "Happy #WorldChocolateDay Before I knew what 'operant conditioning' meant (in psychology), I was already living it. #OperantConditioning 101: reward strengthens behaviour. Thanks to this chocolate, the habit of chasing goals seems to have stuck. (looks like my grandmother was unintentionally a behavioural psychologist)."

On the professional front, Harshvardhan is presently working on 'Force 3' alongside John Abraham.

He has undergone intense training for his role in the latest instalment in the 'Force' franchise and has even gained a significant amount of weight.

--IANS

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