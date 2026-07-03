When Nawazuddin Siddiqui tried to cheat during an exam

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalled the time he and his classmates tried to cheat during an exam.

Speaking during 'The Kapil Sharma Show', Nawazuddin revealed that someone had told them that they could cheat openly as their invigilator had a habit of sleeping during the examination.

"We were all waiting patiently to take out our cheat sheets, but the invigilator did not sleep for three hours."

Understandably, their exam did not go well, so they asked someone, "You guys told us that he would sleep during the exam, but he did not sleep."

In a hilarious twist, the person informed them that the invigilator sleeps with his eyes open.

Nawazuddin further revealed to host Kapil Sharma that despite cheating so much, he never got caught.

Coming to his professional commitments, Nawazuddin will next grace the screen with the second installment of “Tumbbad”.

Talking about the shoot, he had shared that it was going to be a working festival for him.

He said, “It is going to be a working festival for me. Even on Eid, I am shooting for Tumbbad 2. I am very excited about bringing this character to life as it has multiple layers.”

The original drama “Tumbbad” reached the audience back in 2018. Made under the direction of Rahi Anil Barve and Anand Gandhi, the project was led by Sohum Shah, who essayed the role of Vinayak Rao.

The project revolves around the search for a hidden 20th-century treasure in the Indian village of Tumbbad, Maharashtra.

‘Tumbbad 2’ is slated to be out on December 3, 2027.

Sharing the release date for the sequel, the makers wrote on social media, “A sinful past, an ominous future. The hunger rises, the legacy of greed continues… Mark your calendars #Tumbbad2 arrives on 3. 12. 2027”.

Helmed by Adesh Prasad, ‘Tumbbad 2’ has been produced by Sohum Shah under his banner Sohum Shah Films, along with Pen Studios.

--IANS

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