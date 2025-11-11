When music director M M Keeravani pleasantly surprised Shruti Haasan!

Chennai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actress and singer Shruti Haasan, who has sung the first track of director S S Rajamouli's eagerly awaited magnum opus 'Globe Trotter' featuring Telugu star Mahesh Babu in the lead, has now disclosed how the film's music director M M Keeravani pleasantly surprised her while recording the number.

Taking to her Instagram page to post a video clip of what had happened, Shruti Haasan said while she was waiting for M M Keeravani to begin the session with a prayer song, he very sweetly played an iconic track from 'Nayagan', a cult classic in which her dad Kamal Haasan had played the lead, much to her surprise.

She wrote, "It was a pleasure to sing for MM Keeravaani sir’s musical. What a powerful track… LET IT BANG, GLOBETROTTER."

She added, "I was seated quietly listening to sir on the keys. He said he usually begins his sessions with the Vigneswara mantram before anything starts, so I assumed that’s what he was starting playing. Suddenly, I realised it was appa's song … !and that moment was super special Thank you sir for your kindness and the love and warmth of the entire team that day. Can’t wait for you’ll to listen to the track."

S S Rajamouli had released the track on Monday night. Taking to his X timeline, he wrote,"Just dropped a small thing for you all… See you on November 15th at the #GlobeTrotter event..."

The event director Rajamouli is referring to in the tweet is to be held on November 15 at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. The event is being hailed as a once-in-a-generation spectacle and is expected to witness a footfall of over 50,000 fans, making it one of the largest live fan congregations ever seen in the Indian entertainment space.

According to an independent industry source, “The Grand Globetrotter Event on November 15 is shaping into a cultural moment in itself. The scale being planned is unlike anything the industry has attempted; we are looking at over 50,000+ fans gathering under one roof. It will be the biggest ever stage and screen in films across the world, with a 100 ft height and a 130 ft wide screen.”

The source further added, “With Prithviraj’s powerful first look as Kumbha setting the internet ablaze and excitement rising by the hour, the event is now gearing up for a movie announcement that the country is looking forward to. The magnitude, energy, and build-up are unprecedented, turning this into one of the biggest events ever mounted in Indian entertainment.”

The excitement about the film has reached a feverish pitch with the ace filmmaker unveiling actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's look in the film and disclosing that he he plays a character called Kumbha.

