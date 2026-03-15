Lebanon rejects Israeli claims on ambulances used for military purposes

Beirut, March 15 (IANS) Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health rejected the Israeli army's claims that ambulances were used for military purposes, calling the accusations an attempt to justify "crimes against humanity."

In a statement, the ministry said Israeli forces have repeatedly targeted ambulance teams during rescue missions since the start of the offensive on Lebanon, including a strike on a primary healthcare center in the southern village of Burj Qalaouiyeh early Saturday, which it described as a civilian medical facility operating under the ministry's supervision, Xinhua news agency reported.

The attack killed 12 medical workers, including doctors, nurses and rescuers, seriously wounded one health worker, and left four others missing, according to the statement.

The ministry added that since March 2, Israeli attacks have killed 26 paramedics and wounded 51 others, describing the toll as evidence of continued attacks on medical teams, which have also extended to the Lebanese Red Cross for the first time since October 2023.

It said Israel's claims that ambulances are used for military purposes aim to justify violations of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions protecting medical personnel and facilities.

Earlier on Saturday, an Israeli military spokesperson said in a post on social media platform X that Hezbollah is extensively using ambulances for "military purposes," warning that the military use of medical facilities and ambulances must cease immediately.

Hezbollah announced the launch of rockets from Lebanon toward Israel on March 2 for the first time since a ceasefire took effect on November 27, 2024. Israel subsequently launched an offensive military campaign against the group, carrying out intensive airstrikes on multiple areas in southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as Beirut's southern suburbs.

--IANS

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