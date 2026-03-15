Strait of Hormuz not closed but under Iran's control: IRGC commander

Cairo, March 15 (IANS) The Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route, remains open and under Iranian control, a senior Iranian commander said, amid rising tensions with the United States and its allies.

Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, said in a statement that claims by the United States about destroying Iran's navy or providing safe escort for oil tankers were false, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency.

"The Strait of Hormuz has not been militarily blocked and is merely under control," the statement said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi echoed the message, telling US media that the strait remained open for international shipping except for vessels belonging to the United States, Israel, and their allies.

"The Strait of Hormuz is open. It is only closed to the tankers and ships belonging to our enemies, to those who are attacking us and their allies. Others are free to pass," Araghchi said.

The Strait of Hormuz is a strategic chokepoint through which roughly one-fifth of the world's oil passes. In his first message as Iran's supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei pledged to maintain leverage over the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday urged countries dependent on oil shipments through the strait to take responsibility for keeping it open, with American assistance. Washington has been trying to ease high oil prices amid the joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran, triggering Iran's retaliations on US assets across the region.

In a statement posted on social media, Trump said nations affected by potential disruptions in the waterway should help secure it alongside US forces.

“Many countries, especially those who are affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending war ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe,” he wrote.

The President also claimed that Iran’s military capabilities had been severely degraded by US actions.

“We have already destroyed 100 per cent of Iran’s Military capability, but it’s easy for them to send a drone or two, drop a mine, or deliver a close range missile somewhere along, or in, this Waterway, no matter how badly defeated they are,” Trump said.

--IANS

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