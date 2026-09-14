‘Essential to examine funding’, Mithun Chakraborty supports closure of Bengal’s unrecognised madrasas

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Actor-turned politician Mithun Chakraborty, who is set to don the role of policymaker (Cultural Advisor) in Suvendu Adhikari-led West Bengal government, supported the administration’s clampdown on the unaided and unrecognised madrasas across the state, citing concerns over national security as a valid reason.

Mithun, in an exclusive interaction with IANS, justified the notice for closure of more than 250 madrasas and also notices to 100 others across the state, stating that it was essential to examine their funding patterns and whether that was serving the right purpose in these minority institutions.

Mithun’s remarks come a day after Bengal government issued closure notices to 252 unapproved madrasas and issued show-cause notice to 100 others while it reviews the Islamic educational institutions in the state.

Speaking on the matter, Mithun Chakraborty said, “When we talk about madrasas, there must be someone behind them who is funding and running them. Whether that money is being used for the right purpose or the wrong purpose will become clear now. It is very important for the country's security that we pay close attention to this matter and examine it very strictly.”

He also said that the matter was not taken seriously under previous dispensations and can't be ignored any longer because it concerns the security of our nation.

According to reports, the majority of 252 madrasas facing closure belong to the Khariji sect. At least 44 of these are located in Malda, 37 in Uttar Dinajpur, 32 in South 24 Parganas, and 25 each in Nadia and Murshidabad.

The show-caused madrasas must produce valid authorisation, or they will be shut down, according to Minority Affairs Minister Khudiram Tudu.

A survey was carried out by the Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education Department across Kolkata and 22 other districts to examine the madrasa management systems, student organisation enrolment, funding sources and registration status.

Bengal BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya also defended the government’s action on the madrasas, stating that the rise in radicalisation in border areas was an alarming signal and it was state government’s responsibility to stop anti-national activities, taking place in backdrop of madrasa education.

--IANS

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