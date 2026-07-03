When Katrina Kaif revealed the most adorable thing husband Vicky Kaushal has ever done for her

Mumbai, July 03 (IANS) In a heart-melting moment, actress Katrina Kaif revealed what is the most adorable thing husband Vicky Kaushal has ever done for her during her appearance on the show, ‘Koffee With Karan’.

Katrina recalled that as she was coming out of a difficult phase after recovering from COVID, her birthday felt emotionally heavy at first. Sensing her mood, Vicky decided to make things fun with a private concert for his lady love.

Vicky performed for a total of 45 minutes on Katrina’s popular songs, getting the vibe of every track just right.

When host Karan Johar asked her, “What is the most adorable thing Vicky has done for you as a husband, she sharing the incident in her own words, saying, “On my birthday, I was just coming out of this tough time after COVID. He could sense that I was having a good time, but at some point, he just turned this switch, and I saw this switch, and he literally did a 45-minute concert of every single song of mine.”

Revealing how everyone at the get-together was absolutely in awe of the ‘Chhaava’ actor, Katrina went on to add, "Everyone kind of sat down, there was a group of like 17-18 of us. Everyone sat down and stopped dancing, and they were like 'How did he know every single thing. It was not like the perfect steps, but he got the vibe of the song and danced it through.”

At the end, Katrina made a sweet confession saying, "The reason behind it was to make me laugh".

Meanwhile, after keeping the admirers guessing about their relationship status, Katrina and Vicky finally tied the knot back in 2021 in a private yet beautiful ceremony.

The lovebirds entered the next chapter of their lives as they welcomed their firstborn, son Vihaan Kaushal, on November 7, 2025.

--IANS

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