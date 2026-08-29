August 29, 2026 5:18 PM हिंदी

When Kajol opened up about mom Tanuja as an actor: She is so spontaneous

When Kajol opened up about mom Tanuja as an actor: She is so spontaneous

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Kajol once shared her views on her mother, Tanuja, as an actress. Talking during the popular chat show, 'Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai', Kajol had called her mom one of the most 'spontaneous' actors.

Recalling the time when she first shared screen space with mom Tanuja, the 'K3G' actress had said that she found at the time that her mother was worlds ahead of her.

Host Farooq Sheikh had asked Kajol, "When you see your mother's work, what do you feel? How do you rate her as an actress? According to you, what are her strengths? What are her weaknesses?"

Expressing her admiration for her mother's acting prowess, Kajol had said, "I think she is a fabulous actress. I really do. I really think that she is an absolutely fabulous actress. She is the most spontaneous actress that I know of. I mean, I have worked with her actually and I feel that if I worked with her today, there would be so much of a difference. Because when I worked with her in my first film, I felt like, you know, I felt like she was like worlds ahead of me, and she still is worlds ahead of me."

"But she is just so spontaneous. I mean, in the talent department, I really feel, I mean, whatever people may say about me, she really is my mother, literally."

For those who do not know, Kajol and Tanuja have worked together in Kajol’s debut film 'Bekhudi' back in 1992. Tanuja was seen playing Kajol's mother in the movie.

After this, Kajol went on to become one of the most bankable actresses of her time with her noteworthy blockbusters such as 'Baazigar', 'Gupt', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Fanaa', and 'My Name Is Khan'.

--IANS

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