'When I saw him... I said he's the man': Shastri feels Sundar can be a genuine allrounder for India

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has voiced strong support for Washington Sundar after the third Test at Lord’s, lauding the youngster’s all-round abilities. He expressed confidence in Sundar’s potential to grow into a genuine all-rounder for India in Test cricket.

Sundar, who made his memorable Test debut during India’s historic victory at the Gabba in 2021 under then-head coach Shastri, has seen limited chances in red-ball cricket since. He has featured in just 11 Tests so far, amassing 545 runs and claiming 30 wickets.

In his four outings in the ongoing England Test series so far, Sundar has scores of 42, 12 not out, 23 and 0, in addition to his five wickets.

"I always loved Washington. When I saw him on day one, I said he's the man. And he can be a genuine all-rounder for many, many years for India," Shastri said on The ICC Review.

"He again is just 25 years of age. I think he should have played a lot more Test cricket. Can be lethal in India on tracks where the ball is turning, as New Zealand found out when they played against India (during NZ’s tour of India in 2024, where he was the joint top wicket taker, picking 16 wickets in four innings). He outbowled some of the senior spinners. He bowled that well, and he can bat,' he said.

In his Test debut at the Gabba in 2021, where India were battling a spate of injuries. Then head coach Shastri placed his trust in the young all-rounder, and Sundar rose to the occasion with a composed 62 in his very first innings, playing a crucial role in India’s historic triumph. He followed it up with unbeaten scores of 85 and 96 in the home series against England.

“He's a naturally talented batsman. He's no number 8. He can go at 6 very soon in the batting lineup," Shastri added.

Shastri backed Sundar to succeed in overseas conditions as well, pointing to his strength, control and ability to bowl long spells.

In the third Test of the England series at Lord’s, Sundar impressed with his ability despite a narrow defeat to England. He came to the fore in the second innings, where his superb 4-22 put India in the driver’s seat as he grabbed the key wickets of Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jamie Smith.

"And once he gains confidence, I think he'll get better and better because even overseas he's got the drift, he's got the pace, he's got the strength in his fingers and the fitness. You know, do both long spells and do the controlling job when needed," Shastri said.

