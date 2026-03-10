When Smriti Irani shared story of Amitabh Bachchan’s charity during ‘Ganga Ki Saugandh’ shoot

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) A throwback moment from Kaun Banega Crorepati season 1 that recently resurfaced on social media, saw actress and politician Smriti Irani share a beautiful memory of megastar Amitabh Bachchan about his charitable act during the shoot of his movie Ganga Ki Saugandh in 1970s.

Smriti had appeared on the show in her iconic role of Tulsi from the television drama Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and spoke about the anecdote featuring the megastar.

“Sir, there is an anecdote connected to you. I believe in 1976, when you were very busy shooting for Ganga Ki Saugandh, you went to a small town called Dahanu and collected money for a charitable cause.”

The actress added, “Today, in the same town, there is a hospital called Mission Hospital which provides healthcare to the tribals and the poor. My husband especially has very fond memories of a superstar collecting money for such a charitable cause.”

Reacting to the story, Amitabh Bachchan said, “Thank you so much. I am so happy to hear that whatever little we had done has been put to good use and the money is being used for a very good cause.”

The viral clip was shared by Ekta Kapoor, popularly known as TV czarina and also the woman behind the cult TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

In the video clip, a young Smriti as Tulsi and Amar Upadhyay as Mihir were seen appearing on the sets of KBC season 1.

Going by the look of the video clip, it seems to be dating back around 25 years.

Talking about Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the show that went on air on the 3rd of July 2000.

The first season ran for about 8 years and went onto become one of the finest and most beloved saas-bahu dramas of Indian Television, and also the longest running show of that time

25 years after the first season, the reprise version of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi went on air in August 2025, starring Smriti Irani as Tulsi and Amar Upadhyay as Mihir.

Talking about the movie Ganga Ki Saugandh it was a Hindi action drama that was released in 1978. It was directed by Sultan Ahmed and starred Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha in the lead roles, along with Amjad Khan and Jeevan in pivotal parts. The film went on to perform well at the box office, emerging as a commercial success.

IANS

rd/