March 10, 2026 11:01 AM हिंदी

Sai Pallavi says ‘just coz I love what I wore' as she shares new pictures

Sai Pallavi says ‘just coz I love what I wore” as she shares new pictures

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Actress Sai Pallavi shared a few glimpses of her latest look, saying “just coz I love what I wore,” as she posted a set of pictures celebrating the outfit she donned.

The actress took to Instagram, where she appeared delighted with her look, giving a candid peek into her personal style. Keeping it simple, the actress looked every inch gorgeous in sarees and salwar kameez.

“Just coz I love what i wore,” Pallavi wrote as the caption.

Pallavi's acting journey began with uncredited roles and appearances on dance shows, but her breakthrough came as Malar in the 2015 Malayalam film Premam. In 2017, she ventured into Telugu cinema with Fidaa.

Pallavi has starred in the films Kali, Middle Class Abbayi, Maari 2, Paava Kadhaigal, Love Story, Shyam Singha Roy, Gargi, Amaran and Thandel.

Her song “Rowdy Baby” is the first South Indian video song to reach one billion views on YouTube.

She will next be seen playing Sita in Nitesh Tiwary’s ‘Ramayana’. The upcoming film features a galaxy of stars with Ranbir in the role of Lord Ram and Yash essaying Raavan.

Sunny Deol will portray Lord Hanuman, Amitabh Bachchan will play Jatayu, and Lara Dutt will be seen as Kaikeyi. Two music titans, Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman are joining forces for the film.

‘Ramayana’ is a two-part live-action cinematic universe being reimagined on the scale of the biggest tentpoles produced to date.

The film also features Hollywood’s top stunt directors Terry Notary (Avengers, Planet of the Apes) and Guy Norris (Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa), choreographing the epic battles between gods and demons.

‘Ramayana’ is being filmed for IMAX and will be released worldwide with Part 1 releasing in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Manasi Parekh hints at new projects: Happiest when I’m swimming in my sea of scripts

Manasi Parekh hints at new projects: Happiest when I’m swimming in my sea of scripts

Shankar Mahadevan to late Zakir Hussain: My musical journey would’ve been nothing without him

Shankar Mahadevan to late Zakir Hussain: My musical journey would’ve been nothing without him

Nikita Dutta ‘highly recommends’ doing the Singtaali hike in Rishikesh

Nikita Dutta ‘highly recommends’ doing the Singtaali hike in Rishikesh

Satya-starrer Jetlee's shooting wrapped! (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Satya-starrer Jetlee's shooting wrapped!

Sutherland rested, Hamilton set for white-ball debut as Australia name squad for WI series

Sutherland rested, Hamilton set for white-ball debut as Australia name squad for WI series

Stebin Ben spends first birthday post marriage in a quiet set-up in Rishikesh amid Himalayas

Stebin Ben spends first birthday post marriage in a quiet set-up in Rishikesh amid Himalayas

Ritu Varma plays Sathyavathi in historical film #Gopichand33 (Photo Credit: Srinivasaa Silver Screen/X)

Ritu Varma plays Sathyavathi in historical film #Gopichand33

Apple scales India output 53 pc, accounts for quarter of global iPhone production

Apple scales India output 53 pc, accounts for quarter of global iPhone production

Indian Wells Open: Swiatek beats Sakkari, Pegula moves past Pegula

Indian Wells Open: Swiatek beats Sakkari, Pegula moves past Ostapenko

Saurabh Shukla says Shah Rukh Khan ‘makes you feel so important’

Saurabh Shukla says Shah Rukh Khan ‘makes you feel so important’