US condemns Iran-linked attacks in Iraq

Washington, March 10 (IANS) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned recent attacks by Iran and Iran-aligned militia groups in Iraq during calls with Iraqi and German leaders, the State Department said.

Rubio spoke with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani and discussed the recent security situation in Iraq.

“The Secretary strongly condemned terrorist attacks by Iran and Iran-aligned terrorist militia groups in Iraq, including in the Iraq Kurdistan Region,” the State Department said in a readout of the call.

The two leaders also discussed the safety of American diplomatic staff in Iraq.

“They reiterated the importance of the Iraqi government taking all possible measures to safeguard US diplomatic personnel and facilities,” the readout said.

Washington has repeatedly warned that attacks by Iran-backed militias threaten US personnel and partners in the region.

Rubio also spoke with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul. The discussion focused on regional tensions and coordination with allies.

“The Secretary outlined US objectives in the region, emphasising the importance of protecting US personnel and partners and of continued coordination with allies,” the State Department said.

Both leaders also discussed Iran’s role in regional instability.

“The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed the ongoing threats posed by the Iranian regime to regional stability and condemned recent attacks,” the statement said.

--IANS

lkj/rs