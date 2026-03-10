Preity Zinta enjoys the T20 World Cup with Salman Khan's close friend Lulia Vantur

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta celebrated Team India’s historic victory at the recent ICC Men's T20 World Cup along with Salman Khan's close friend Lulia Vantur by her side.

The actress shared a glimpse right from the stadium as the Indian team clinched the coveted title.

Taking to her social media account, the actress posted a video capturing her excitement while watching the final live from the stands.

In the clip, Preity can be seen enjoying the match alongside fellow spectators, and soaking in the electrifying atmosphere inside the stadium as fans were seen erupting in celebration following the iconic victory.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “It’s always special to see a World Cup final live in the stadium & be on the winning side. What a game, what a team & what a feeling seeing #TeamIndia win their 3rd ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title.

Of course none of us could keep calm. #Ting. #Champions #icct20worldcup2026”

The video shows Preity dressed casually with sporting her stylish sunglasses, and recording the thrilling environment.

The actress who is now settled in the US recently marked her return to India for Holi following a hectic trip across the globe.

The 'Dil Se' actress used social media to express her gratitude for being safe at home with her family amidst the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East region.

Extending her prayers for all those stuck amidst this conflict, Preity had taken to her social media account and wrote, "So grateful to be back home in Mumbai after a very stressful trip from across the world. Even more grateful to be safe & to be able to celebrate Holi.”

“It’s been a rough couple of weeks for people around the world and my heart and prayers are for all those people that are suffering and away from their families and in need of security, food, love and warmth. I pray to God to look after all of you. (sic)," she added.

–IANS

rd/