Sonal Chauhan thrilled as fans sing ‘Zara Sa’ from 'Jannat' live for her at T20 World Cup

March 10, 2026 11:02 AM

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Actress Sonal Chauhan was left thrilled and pleasantly surprised when a section of fans seated at the recent T20 World Cup match in the stadium Ahmedabad began singing her iconic song “Zara Sa Dil Mein De Jagah Tu” after spotting her in the VIP stands.

The actress took to her social media account to share a video capturing the adorable moment. In the video clip shared by Sonal, the actress can be seen standing in the VIP gallery at the packed stadium as fans hum her popular track from her debut film Jannat.

The actress, clearly touched by the gesture, was seen smiling warmly and waved back at the crowd while recording the moment on her phone.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “This was so soooo special. Couldn’t capture the whole moment. But it was just too special the way you all sang my song ZARA SA…. I’m sure my smile says it all. Thank you Ahmedabad. I love you Gujrat. I LOVE YOU ALL. Thank you for making me smile always.”

For the uninitiated, Sonal Chauhan made her Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in the 2008 romantic thriller Jannat, directed by Kunal Deshmukh and produced by Mukesh Bhatt under Vishesh Films.

The film became widely popular, particularly for its music.

One of the most memorable tracks from the film, “Zara Sa Dil Mein De Jagah Tu,” went on to become a chartbuster and is even popular today on social media.

The song was sung by the late star singer KK, composed by Pritam, and written by Sayeed Quadri.

Talking about Sonal, over the years, has appeared in several Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada films, including Bbuddah… Hoga Terra Baap, 3G, and others.

However, Chauhan continues to be fondly remembered by audiences for her role in Jannat and more for the popularity of its music.

--IANS

rd/

