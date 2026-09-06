In UP’s Hardoi, Har Ghar Jal beneficiaries share transition from water shortages to potable water availability

Lucknow, Sep 6 (IANS) Jal Jeevan Mission, a flagship scheme of the Central government designed to provide clean and safe drinking water, has brought significant transformation in the lives of villagers across the country.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district, many residents of Kuia village shared with IANS how the scheme brought a qualitative change in their lives, providing them with easy access to clean drinking water.

Villagers who once waited for hours and days for water are now getting an adequate tap water supply inside their homes. Many of them expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the public welfare scheme.

Many women, speaking to IANS, shared that they previously had to rely on wells or public taps to fetch water. Due to limited water sources in the village, they often had to stand in long queues waiting for their turn. Many a time, half the day would be spent just fetching water.

Now, with tap water available in every home, tasks such as cooking, washing clothes, cleaning dishes, and other household chores have become much easier. The time saved allows women to focus on other household chores and childcare.

Local resident Manoj said, "Earlier, we used to fetch water from taps or wells, which caused us a lot of trouble, but ever since PM Modi launched the 'Jal Jeevan Mission,' things have become much more convenient for us. Women no longer have to carry water. We thank PM Modi; he is doing excellent work."

Another villager, Ram Sahay, said, "We are benefiting greatly from the 'Jal Jeevan Mission.' Previously, we had to draw water from wells using a bucket and rope, but now, thanks to the mission, water comes directly into our homes. Water is supplied three times a day. This scheme has brought us immense comfort."

Ranjit Kumar said, "We have running water from taps in our homes. Women no longer have to go outside to fetch water; it has become very convenient. I thank PM Modi for this."

Another villager named Ruby Devi, expressing her happiness, said, "We used to face great difficulty regarding water, but ever since a tap was installed in our home under the Jal Jeevan Mission, all those troubles have vanished. We get water three times a day. PM Modi has resolved such a major problem for our village."

Mewaram Rathore, the village head (Pradhan), stated that the village has a population of approximately 3,000, and every household has been provided with a tap connection under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

"We used to rely on public taps and wells for drinking water. Due to the limited number of taps, there used to be a lot of crowding, and the water was often contaminated. Now, thanks to the water tanks constructed by our government and PM Modi under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the entire village has access to clean drinking water," he stated.

The Pradhan added that the scheme has also provided employment to villagers. One person has secured a permanent job operating the tank, while many others have found work fixing leaks, installing taps, digging trenches for pipelines, and carrying out repairs.

–IANS

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