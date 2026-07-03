When doctor told Hrithik Roshan he should not be an actor

Mumbai, July 03 (IANS) It is hard to imagine, but the 'Greek God' of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan, known for his impeccable acting and dancing skills, was fighting a silent battle with himself for more than 2 decades.

Hrithik used to stammer since childhood, something which made it extremely difficult for him to realize his dream of being an actor.

During his 2009 interaction with filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan on the show, "Tere Mere Beach Mein," Hrithik revealed that even his doctor had told him that he should not be an actor.

"You can't be an actor, you should not be an actor. There is still time, you are 21, you can do something else," the doctor had said.

Shedding further light on his struggle with the speech impediment, the 'War' actor shared, "The minute you start talking, you get stuck, and you don't know why? Right from your toes to the ends of your hair strands, you are in complete shock. Your heart palpitates, you don't understand, and you are aware of people looking at you. You can compare it to hell."

Hrithik also said that his most embarrassing moments during his younger days used to be when he told someone that he wanted to be an actor.

"How can I be an actor when I can't even say that I want to be an actor," he shared.

However, Hrithik bravely overcame his shortcoming with extensive speech training that included reading the newspapers, practicing voice modulation, and breathing techniques under the guidance of speech therapists.

On the professional front, Hrithik will soon be stepping into the OTT world as a producer with his latest project, “Storm”.

The series enjoys an ensemble cast led by Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, and Saba Azad.

“Storm” has been created and directed by Ajitpal Singh, the acclaimed filmmaker, who is known for his work in the series “Tabbar”.

--IANS

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