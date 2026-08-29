When Dharmendra revealed he lovingly called Jaya Bachchan 'Guddi' on set

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Did you know that the late legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra used to call Jaya Bachchan 'Guddi' on the sets of their movie 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'?

During a throwback media interaction, the director of the movie, Karan Johar had asked Dharmendra, "I want to know, this film of yours was with Jayaji after many years. Jayaji had started her cinematic journey with you and you still call her Guddi on the set."

Confirming the same, the 'He-Man' of Bollywood had said, "Yes, I call her Guddi.

Speaking during the event, Dharam ji revealed that Jaya Bachchan's photo session had taken place at his home.

"Her photo session was at our house, and she was my fan, she used to say. She would tell me the dialogues, this and that. Guddi is a fine actress and when I meet her at home, I enjoy it", the veteran actor had recalled.

At the end, Dharmendra had adorably added, "She is my Guddi," for Jaya Bachchan.

Refreshing your memory, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan were seen as husband and wife in the 2023 romantic entertainer 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

Backed by the banners of Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, the project was headlined by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

The movie also saw Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog as the ancillary cast.

Coming to 'Guddi', Jaya Bachchan made her Bollywood debut as an adult with the Hrishikesh Mukherjee directorial back in 1971.

In the film, she was seen as a schoolgirl infatuated with film star Dharmendra, who played himself in the drama.

'Guddi' was later remade in Tamil with the title 'Cinema Paithiyam' in 1975, featuring Jayachitra and Jayasankar.

The two cinematic gems have also appeared together in 'Samadhi (1972)' and 'Phagun (1973)'.

Dharmendra passed away at 89 on 24 November 2025 at his Juhu residence in Mumbai after a prolonged illness.

--IANS

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