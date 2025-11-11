When Dharmendra entrusted Bobby Deol to break the ‘Deols can’t dance’ tag

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Bollywood veteran superstar Dharmendra, apart from his acting skills and being a fine human, has also been loved for his quintessential dancing skills.

A few dance steps, however awkward or funny, performed by him in his own style have become fans’ favourite hook steps for decades. Dharmendra, along with his elder son Sunny, has always been called a ‘non-dancing star’ by fans and industry men alike.

The actor, in an old interview with Lehren India, was seen expressing how he wanted his younger son Bobby Deol to shed the tag of ‘Deols don’t dance’. “Bobby is a very good dancer,” said the proud father. “I have told him you have to remove the tag of ‘Deol’s don’t dance’, and Bobby has done a great job in doing that,” he said, highlighting how Bobby, unlike him or Sunny Deol, can dance very well.

The actor was further seen talking about Bobby’s debut movie, Barsaat. “I was upset when Barsaat took really long to release. I had become uneasy. From the story to the screenplay to other things, there were some or other issues that cropped up. But now when the movie is out, it's all worth it. Bobby and Twinkle have done an incredible job. It doesn't look as if it is their debut movie.”

Dharmendra also expressed how proud he was of his elder son Sunny Deol for establishing all name and fame through his own hard work and merit. Talking about it, he mentioned how both his sons, Sunny and Bobby, are fighters, just like him. “I am a fighter, and in the same way my son Sunny is also a fighter, and so is Bobby. Fighter in terms of winning. 'Win' is such a beautiful word, I feel.”

He further added, “They (Sunny and Bobby) have to first shed the tag of being a star kid, and I know how difficult it is. But I am proud Sunny has done that and has won awards all on his own merit.” During the interview, Sunny’s son Karan Deol, who was a little boy back then, was seen sitting on his grandfather’s lap.

Talking about the actor’s current state in 2025, Dharmendra has reportedly been put on a ventilator. On the 11th of November, his daughter Esha Deol, requesting some privacy for the family, asked the media to not jump the gun and announce anything related to the actor and wait for the family’s confirmation. On the professional front, the 89-year-old was last seen in the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya in 2024.

The actor is now all set to star next in the movie 'Ikkis', directed by ace director Sriram Raghavan. The superstar has given many blockbuster hits like Sholay (1975), Aaye Din Bahar Ke (1966), Chupke Chupke (1975), Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973), Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), Phool Aur Patthar (1966), Dharam Veer (1977), The Burning Train (1980) and many more.

