When Boney Kapoor revealed how Satish Kaushik reacted after Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja's failure

Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) Aside from being an acclaimed actor, the late Satish Kaushik was also a director.

He helmed Anil Kapoor and Sridevi starrer, "Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja", which turned out to be a massive disaster at the box office despite being made on a massive budget.

During his appearance on the popular celebrity chat show, "Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai", discussing how he came on board the project as the director, Satish revealed that he did not have the courage to ask Boney how the movie was doing at the ticket counters.

Pitching in, Boney disclosed that Satish was ready to commit suicide.

"He was willing to jump off a moving car. When we reached the hotel, he was ready to jump from the first floor."

Sharing the tale in his own words, Satish revealed what finally made him change his mind at the last minute.

Giving the situation a hilarious spin, he said, "We were on the first floor, and on the ground floor, the food had been served. So, I thought if I jumped and end up landing on the food, people might assume that I jumped for the food. They will not even take my suicide seriously."

Talking about "Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja", it was the highest-budgeted Hindi film of its time. Helmed by Satish Kaushik, the project was written by Javed Akhtar.

Backed by Boney Kapoor, the project also stars Anupam Kher, Johnny Lever and Jackie Shroff in key roles, along with others.

Released on 16 April 1993, the project turned out to be a box office disaster.

Unfortunately, Satish Kaushik passed away from a heart attack in Gurugram on 9 March 2023. He was 66 at the time.

Boney's brother and actor, Anil Kapoor, is believed to have been extremely close to Satish Kaushik. The two have even shared the screen in many projects.

--IANS

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