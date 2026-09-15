India dispatches 10 tonnes of Antiretroviral medicines to Botswana for HIV-AIDS treatment

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) India on Tuesday dispatched 10 tonnes of Antiretroviral medicines to Botswana to support their public health system for HIV-AIDS treatment, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said highlighting New Delhi's commitment to strengthen health cooperation with Global South partners.

“Dispatched 10 tonnes of Anti-Retroviral medicines to Botswana today to support their public health system for HIV/AIDS treatment. An affirmation of our commitment to strengthening health cooperation with our Global South partners,” EAM Jaishankar stated on X.

According to the High Commission of India in Gaborone, bilateral relations with Botswana have been close and friendly, with a new thrust in mutual trust over the last few years.

In November, President Droupadi Murmu paid a State Visit to Botswana, which was the first-ever Presidential visit from India to Botswana.

Beginning a new chapter in India-Botswana cooperation in wildlife conservation, Botswana donated eight cheetahs to India under Project Cheetah. The symbolic donation event took place during the visit of President Murmu and her Botswana counterpart, Duma Gideon Boko to the Mokolodi Nature Reserve, during which the two leaders witnessed the release of captured cheetahs originating from the Ghanzi region into the quarantine facility by experts from India and Botswana.

"This event marks Botswana’s symbolic donation of eight cheetahs to India under Project Cheetah. This event signifies the beginning of a new chapter in India-Botswana cooperation in wildlife conservation," the President's Secretariat stated.

While welcoming President Murmu to Botswana, President Boko highlighted that India, the "Mother of Democracy", has been a steadfast source of inspiration and support in Botswana's development journey. He also lauded the President for her active role in promoting education, gender equality and upliftment of the marginalised. He added that this is the very first State Visit from any country being hosted by Botswana since he assumed office last year, reflecting the importance attached to bilateral relations with India.

During wide-ranging one-to-one meetings and delegation-level talks, the two leaders agreed to expand cooperation in key sectors, including trade and investment, agriculture, renewable energy, health, education, skill development, defence, and digital technology.

–IANS

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