Ben Rekhi sheds light on the timeline of Manoj Bajpayee-starrer ‘Last Man in Tower’

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Director Ben Rekhi, who has helmed the recently released film ‘Last Man in Tower’, has shared how long did it take for him to bring the film to theatres after he finished reading the eponymous novel on which the film is based.

Ben spoke with IANS along with Manoj Bajpayee and Divya Dutta during the promotions of the film, and said that adapting the story for the screen, and to bring it to the audience was a colossal task.

He told IANS, “Reading the book to deciding it needs to be a film was very fast. When I finished reading it, I was like, ‘My God, this is so cinematic’ From that point to mounting the film took 10 years. I didn't get it to the screen. But, I really believe that things happen at the right moment. And this film is coming into the world just at the moment that the world is ready to receive it and needs to see it”.

He further mentioned, “The thing that's so complex about this book is that we tell ourselves, ‘Oh, we shouldn't care what other people think. We should just live our lives and not worry, be too concerned with other people's impressions’. The reality is we're all deeply concerned with what other people think about us. And that's there since the status of like the tribes. It's always been there. And the thing about Manoj’s character that makes him so complicated is that the way he views himself comes in direct conflict to how other people see him. And that's very destabilizing as a person”.

“I think one of the scariest moments is realizing you're not who you thought you were, where people don't see you the way that you see yourself”, he added.

‘Last Man in Tower’ is currently playing in cinemas.

--IANS

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