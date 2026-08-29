When Akshay Kumar put Chunky Panday in a spot after a delectable Italian meal

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar once put Chunky Panday in a spot while shooting for ‘Housefull’ in Italy.

An old clip from one of Kapil Sharma’s shows has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows Chunky Panday recollecting the incident when Akshay Kumar left him to his devices.

In the video, the actor said, “Akshay Kumar did a ‘Housefull’ with me. He took me to a restaurant in Italy. He told everyone in the unit that Akshay Kumar is treating everyone. So everyone went there, drank wine, ate food and all that. And then I went to the bathroom because the bill was about to come. It doesn't look good, right?I am a senior. So I went to the bathroom. These scoundrels left me in the bathroom and took the van”.

He further mentioned, “So I came out of the bathroom. Akshay must have paid the bill. He must have paid the bill. The hotel manager came looking for me. There was a gang with you”.

“So he caught me and took me straight to the kitchen to wash the utensils and all that. Then Sajid Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala U-turned the car and saved me. But you should have paid the bill and ended the conversation. I didn't have any money”, he added.

Akshay Kumar and Chunky Panday are close friends, and have collaborated on quite a few films. Their chemistry in the ‘Housefull’ franchise has given Bollywood some of its most memorable comedy moments. Akshay’s impeccable comic timing and energetic screen presence perfectly complement Chunky’s hilarious portrayal of Aakhri Pasta. Their chemistry brings a chaotic, entertaining charm to the films, especially through Chunky’s exaggerated Italian-accented dialogue and Akshay’s deadpan reactions.

From misunderstandings and crazy situations to unforgettable one-liners, the duo has become an integral part of the franchise’s identity.

--IANS

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