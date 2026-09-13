‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’ fame Mandakini joins 80s trend, brings back nostalgia of the iconic era

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Actress Mandakini has joined the ongoing 80s nostalgia trend, taking her fans on a trip down memory lane with her latest social media post.

The ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’ actress shared a picture as part of the popular trend and reflected on the fun of recreating the timeless charm associated with the decade. Sharing her photos, Mandakini wrote, “This is my last photo from the 80’s trend Had so much fun bringing back the timeless charm and nostalgia of that era!.” In the image, the veteran actress is seen dressed in a pink outfit that she paired with stylish earrings. Her makeup was on point, complemented by her curly hair.

Reacting to her post, netizens praised the veteran actress for her stunning look and appreciated the nostalgic 80s vibe. One netizen wrote, “You’ve been carrying the true essence of 80s fashion from the very beginning.” Another said, “You are the original version of 1980. You don't need to show the 1980 version anymore because you are the original of everyone today.” “Apko to bnane ki jarurt nhi thi mam ap to wese bhi 1980 ki queen ho,” wrote another.

The 80s nostalgia trend has taken social media by storm, with several Bollywood celebrities joining in and sharing AI-generated retro images inspired by the iconic decade. Among those embracing the trend are filmmaker Farah Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who have treated fans to their own ’80s-inspired looks.

Instagram has recently been flooded with AI-generated images of celebrities reimagined in the style of the 1980s, featuring vintage outfits, big hairstyles, retro settings and old-school film aesthetics.

Work-wise. Mandakini is best known for her memorable performance in Raj Kapoor’s acclaimed film Ram Teri Ganga Maili, which proved to be a major milestone in her career and established her as a prominent actress in Hindi cinema. Last month, she marked 41 years of her iconic film “Ram Teri Ganga Maili.” Mandakini commemorated the milestone by expressing her gratitude to fans for their continued love and support over the years.

She later featured in several popular films during her acting career, including “Dance Dance,” “Commando,” “Jeete Hain Shaan Se” and “Na-Insaafi.”

--IANS

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