August 19, 2026 8:27 PM हिंदी

When Abhishek Bachchan reflected on the comparisons with dad Amitabh Bachchan

When Abhishek Bachchan reflected on the comparisons with dad Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Being the son of one of the most legendary actors in Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan has been subjected to constant comparisons with his iconic father over the years.

During a throwback interaction with the media, Abhishek reflected on the comparisons with dad Amitabh Bachchan, saying that given the fact that he is the son of Amitabh Bachchan, it should not come as a surprise to anyone that he is similar to him.

When Abhishek was asked if he deliberately tried to imitate his father, the 'Dhoom' actor had replied, saying that he does not think anyone could copy Big B.

He was heard saying, "First of all, even if somebody tried to copy him, they wouldn't be able to. It's a unique piece over there. As far as, if you think I'm similar to him, I am. I'm his son. I've got his blood running in my veins. Obviously, there will be things that I do which will be very similar to him."

Talking about Abhishek's cinematic journey, he made his debut back in 2000 opposite Kareena Kapoor with the movie 'Refugee'.

Later on, he became a part of some successful projects such as 'Dhoom (2004)', 'Yuva (2004)', 'Guru (2007)', 'Bunty Aur Babli (2005)', 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)', 'Bol Bachchan (2012)', 'Manmarziyaan (2018)', 'Ludo (2020)', and 'Dasvi (2022)'.

Up next, Abhishek will be seen essaying an important role in Shah Rukh Khan's highly-awaited "King", which has been made under the direction of Siddharth Anand.

In January this year, the makers unveiled the release date of the movie, sharing that "King" will “roar” in the theatres on December 24, 2026.

Produced by Gauri Khan, Siddharth Anand, and Mamta Anand under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, the core cast of the drama includes Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Arshad Warsi.

--IANS

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