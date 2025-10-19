October 19, 2025 6:01 PM हिंदी

WhatsApp tests monthly message limit to reduce spam

WhatsApp tests monthly message limit to reduce spam

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) WhatsApp is planning a big change to stop spam and unwanted messages.

The messaging app is testing a new rule that limits how many messages users and businesses can send to people who are not in their contact list and do not reply.

This move is aimed at giving users a quieter and more organized inbox.

Over the years, WhatsApp has grown from a simple chat app into a large platform that includes communities, business accounts, and customer service channels.

But with this growth, the number of unwanted messages and promotions has also increased, frustrating many users.

According to a report by ‘TechCrunch’, WhatsApp is now testing a monthly limit on messages sent to people who don’t respond.

Each message sent to a non-contact counts toward this limit. For example, if someone sends three messages to a person who doesn’t reply, it will use up three of their allowed messages for that month.

The company has not revealed the exact message cap yet, saying it is still experimenting with different limits.

Users who come close to reaching the cap will likely receive a warning. Once they hit the limit, they might be temporarily stopped from messaging new contacts.

However, WhatsApp said that regular users who chat with friends and family normally won’t be affected by this change.

This new feature is part of WhatsApp’s broader effort to reduce spam, especially in India, where the app has more than 500 million users.

Over the past year, WhatsApp has introduced several anti-spam tools, including restrictions on marketing messages, unsubscribe options for business chats, and limits on broadcast messages.

Businesses that use WhatsApp to reach customers may now have to focus on building real connections instead of sending mass messages.

For ordinary users, this change is expected to bring a cleaner, more personal chat experience.

While it may not completely remove spam, WhatsApp’s new message limit is a strong step toward restoring the app’s original purpose -- helping people connect through private and personal conversations.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

Rajat Bedi reveals why Salman Khan burst out laughing at his face

Rajat Bedi reveals why Salman Khan burst out laughing at his face

Siddhant Chaturvedi provides a glimpse of his 'low storage, high emotion' Diwali celebration

Siddhant Chaturvedi provides a glimpse of his 'low storage, high emotion' Diwali celebration

Pakistan honors propagandists: Civil Awards given to architects of Operation Sindoor disinformation

Pakistan confers awards on two architects of Operation Sindoor disinformation

Satisfied to take the game pretty deep, says Gill after losing 1st ODI

Satisfied to take the game pretty deep, says Gill after losing 1st ODI

Air India operates special flight from Milan to Delhi after technical glitch disrupts service

Air India operates special flight from Milan to Delhi after technical glitch disrupts service

Dua Lipa's fiance Callum Turner shares wedding update

Dua Lipa's fiance Callum Turner shares wedding update

Ayurveda offers natural ways to prevent Osteoporosis and strengthen bones: Ayush Ministry

Ayurveda offers natural ways to prevent Osteoporosis and strengthen bones: Ayush Ministry

BWF World Jr C'ships: Tanvi Sharma takes silver, loses to Phichitpreechasak in final (Credit: BAI)

BWF World Jr C'ships: Tanvi Sharma takes silver, loses to Phichitpreechasak in final

AUS vs IND: Bowlers and Marsh power Australia to 7-wicket win in series opener

AUS v IND: Bowlers and Marsh power Australia to 7-wicket win in series opener

'Anti-Sanatan and insensitive': Akhilesh Yadav faces BJP fury over diya remarks

'Anti-Sanatan and insensitive': Akhilesh Yadav faces BJP fury over diya remarks