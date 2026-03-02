Festival fever: Massive demand for PM Modi masks in Muzaffarpur ahead of Holi

Muzaffarpur, March 2 (IANS) In Bihar's Muzaffarpur, Holi preparations are in full swing, but this year the festive buzz comes with an unusual twist.

At the city's famous Chhata Bazaar -- known as the wholesale hub for colours and pichkaris -- one particular item has witnessed exceptional demand-masks featuring the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shopkeepers at the Rang-Pichkari wholesale market say the "Modi mask" is now out of stock.

For the past ten days, the mask is not available, lending credence to 'massive demand' for it.

According to local trader Sadhu Bhai, the demand was so high that supplies ran out quickly.

"We tried to reorder from Delhi," he said, "but traders there informed us that stocks were insufficient and they could not supply more."

Amit Kumar, another shopkeeper in the market, echoed similar concerns.

He noted that customers had been specifically asking for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mask as part of their Holi celebrations, but wholesalers are currently unable to meet the demand.

Mantu, a third trader, confirmed that despite efforts to restock, the masks remain unavailable.

While the mask, that has run out of stock due to high demand, has become a talking point, the market is otherwise vibrant and thriving.

Traders note a clear shift in consumer preferences this year.

Traditional hand-pump pichkaris are gradually being replaced by modern designs.

The pichkaris which look like tanks can store more coloured water and they are also popular.

There are rechargeable electric water guns which are catching attention of buyers.

These battery-operated "gun pichkaris" have especially caught the attention of children and young buyers, reflecting a blend of festivity and technology.

Shopkeepers say the trend mirrors a changing India, where even festival accessories are becoming more advanced.

"Now pichkaris are modern too," one trader remarked, pointing to stacks of brightly coloured, high-tech water guns lining his shop.

As Holi approaches, Muzaffarpur's markets continue to overflow with colours, excitement, and innovation.

