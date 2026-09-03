What is heat hazard in F1, the caution FIA issued for Italian GP?

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) The Formula 1 governing body, FIA, has declared a 'heat hazard' for the upcoming Italian Grand Prix at Monza, taking note of the expected rise in the mercury in the city over the race weekend.

"In accordance with Article B1.5.10 of the FIA F1 Regulations, having received a forecast from the Official Weather Service predicting that the Heat Index will be greater than 31.0 °C at some time during the Race at this Competition, a Heat Hazard is declared," FIA said in a statement on Thursday.

The ruling means drivers can use the cooling, whic has a "sole purpose" of providing additional cooling for drivers under a ‘heat hazard’ scenario. Several components are involved, including a pump, plumbing and thermal store, with cold fluid generated by the system delivered to the drivers through a special fireproof vest featuring various tubes. All of the core system components must be fitted to cars, though drivers are currently permitted to choose whether or not they wear the vest itself as work continues on fine-tuning the design.

“Any driver may elect not to wear any items of personal equipment that form part of the Driver Cooling System,” reads Article B1.5.10 of the Sporting Regulations. “In such circumstance, all other components, including any cooling medium of the Driver Cooling System, must be fitted.

“In addition, the difference in mass between the driver’s personal equipment normally used and any items of a driver’s personal equipment that form part of the system must be compensated by the fitting of 0.5kg of ballast in the cockpit.”

Meanwhile, Italian GP will be the fourth F1 race to be declared a 'heat hazard' after the Singapore GP and the United States GP in 2025 and the Austrian GP earlier this year.

As per AccuWeather, temperatures in Monza are expected to be 34 degrees on Friday, the practice day for the race. Meanwhile, the mercury is expected to hover at 35 degrees on Saturday, when Practice 3 and qualifying will take place. Another 34-degree day is expected to be in the pipeline on Sunday, the main race day.

The FIA began analysis into competing in extreme weather conditions after the Qatar Grand Prix in 2023. Ahead of the 2025 season, the FIA confirmed that a heat hazard will be issued if pre-weekend weather forecasts suggest temperatures will rise to 31 Celcius or higher at some point of time during a race Sprint or a race Grand Prix.

The F1 title battle is on a tense route as five drivers sit within 87 points of each other heading into the Monza GP at Autodromo Nazionale Monza. Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli leads the title battle with 242 points, with his teammate George Russell and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton in second with 183 points each to their names.

Current champion and McLaren driver Lando Norris sits fourth with 159 points while Hamilton's partner Charles Leclerc is fifth with 155 points. Norris won the previous two races after the upgrades by the papaya team, while home team Ferrari also have upgraded engines ahead of the Italian GP as the teams are catching up with the Silver Arrows.

---IANS

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