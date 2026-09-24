Indonesia Chairman Abhiram Singh Yadav elected to ICC Chief Executives’ Committee

Dubai, Sep 24 (IANS) Persatuan Cricket Indonesia Chairman Abhiram Singh Yadav has been elected as an Associate Member representative on the influential ICC Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC), the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Thursday.

Yadav won the contest to fill the vacancy created after France's Gurumurthy Palani was elevated to the ICC Board during its annual conference in Edinburgh, Scotland, in July this year. He will serve out the remaining 10 months of the two-year term alongside current Associate representatives Gurdeep Klair and Anuraag Bhatnagar.

"Mr Yadav will serve on the CEC until the next elections, which will be held at the ICC Annual Conference in June 2027," further said the statement from the ICC. The election of Yadav to the influential panel marks another significant milestone for cricket in Indonesia, a rapidly growing nation in the sport's global expansion roadmap.

It is also likely to host the ICC's quarterly meetings in Bali in November. Yadav emerged victorious from a field that included candidates from European nations Jersey, the Netherlands and Germany.

Speaking previously to IANS, Yadav had stated his collaborative, tailored approach to supporting emerging cricket nations across diverse regions. “One member may be advanced in an area where another is only beginning, and somewhere else the position may be reversed. There is enormous knowledge within Associate cricket.

“We should be sharing it and helping each other to make progress in cricket. These are not six prescriptions that every country must follow in the same way. They are areas where I believe representation can make a practical difference. The priorities within them have to come from the Members themselves.

"Some countries may need infrastructure, some more meaningful competition, others stronger domestic cricket, coaching, women’s and youth pathways, governance or commercial capability. The approach has to be global in outlook, but relevant in application," he had said at that time.

Under Yadav's chairmanship in Indonesia, the country qualified for the inaugural 2023 ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup and made its debut at the 2026 Women's Asia Cup in Dubai. The nation is also developing permanent turf wickets through the Bali International Oval project, and earned public endorsement from ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta.

--IANS

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